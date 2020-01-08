army-warning-americans-about-fake-military-draft-texts

January 8, 2020 | 2: 18pm

Uncle Sam DOES want you — but only if you enlist.

The US Army is warning Americans about a flurry of “fraudulent text messages” falsely telling recipients they have been drafted into the military and will be shipped out to Iran.

The bogus texts tell hapless recipients to report to the nearest Army recruiting branch “for immediate departure to Iran,” and warn about multiple attempts to contact recipients, in one case warning “you’ll be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply,” CNN reported Wednesday.

The messages were apparently sent to people across the US amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, though President Trump said Wednesday that Iran appeared to be “standing down.”

The Pentagon said last week following the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, that it was deploying thousands more troops to the Middle East.

Screenshots of the texts provided by US Army Recruiting Command to CNN showed spelling and grammatical errors, which they said showed that they were not official messages.

Some of the fake texts used real names of Army recruiting commanders while others used phony names, said Kelli Bland, a spokeswoman for the US Army Recruiting Command. She said it was not clear how many of the phony messages had been sent out, and Army investigators were on the case trying to identify the source or sources.

So far there have been no reports of Americans showing up to recruiting branches as a result of the texts.

The draft was suspended in the 1970s after the Vietnam War, and it would take an act of Congress to reinstate it.