army-of-hi-tech-police-reservists-could-help-tackle-cyber-crime-crisis,-senior-officer-claims

Britain should recruit an army of volunteer police reservists to help tackle the growing cyber crime crisis, a senior police leader has suggested.

Paul Griffiths, president of the Police Superintendents’ Association, said forces would never be able to compete with private firms when it came to recruiting the brightest and best from the IT world.

But he said one answer might be to create a reservist police force – along similar lines to the military – allowing cyber security experts and other specialists to volunteer to help alongside full time warranted officers.

Mr Griffiths said the scheme would be relatively easy to organise if some of the big tech firms, could be persuaded to release some of their staff for set periods each year.

Under the proposed scheme, volunteers would continue to receive their regular salary, funded by their firms, but would also qualify for police pay in line with regular officers.

Some of the larger tech firms have been criticised by those in law enforcement, for failing to do enough to help the police tackle online crime and introducing a reservist force could help build bridges and improve relations.

While the scheme could provide support in a variety of fields within the police, it is in the area of fighting cyber crime, where Mr Griffiths believes it could be most useful.

He told the Telegraph: “Police officers have always been described as jacks of all trace in terms of being lawyers, social workers, mediators, but when it comes to technology this is a different ball game.

“We need to be open about our limitations. We can’t afford to pay for the experience we need to keep apace with technology.

“We shouldn’t be ashamed about it, nor should we hide from it. Without the power to pay for the skills we need, it’s time to ask communities for help.”

Mr Griffiths said the promised uplift of 20,000 extra officers was welcome but it would not help address the huge issue facing the police in terms of tackling cyber crime and online fraud.

And he said he believed there was a desire among the public to help the police where they could, even if it involved giving up their time.

“People with the technological expertise we need, earn more in the private sector than Chief Constables are paid in policing.

“That means we cannot compete as an employer. We therefore need to focus on what we can offer, and appeal to the values that are within our communities.

“Quite simply, it’s about doing something really good for the public, and I really believe that means a lot to some people,” he explained.