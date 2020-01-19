army-called-in-to-help-canadians-dig-themselves-out-of-snow

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Canada’s armed forces have been called in to help victims of a monster blizzard dig themselves out of a record-breaking amount of snow.

The massive snowstorm swept Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, leaving many residents trapped indoors without electricity.

Residents posted pictures of themselves opening their front doors and garages to reveal an impenetrable wall of snow.

No casualties have been declared, but the parents of a man with health issues who has been missing for two days were today pleading for help to find him.

Joshua Wall, 26, is thought to have been lost in the wilderness when the storm reached its peak.

He was reportedly walking home from a friend’s house on Friday afternoon when he texted him to say he’d got lost and that his phone was low on battery.

Joshua’s parents say he has ‘health issues’, is prone to panic attacks and is unfamiliar with the area he was walking through.

Nora Wall, Josh’s mum, told CBC News: ‘My heart is breaking. I just hope he’s OK. I feel so helpless.’

Local police have urged residents nearby to check their cars, sheds and backyards in case he took shelter there.

Almost 80cm of snow blanketed the capital of St John on Friday alone, breaking the record for the province.

Several towns called a state of emergency, a first in the region since 1984.

It means businesses have to stay closed and drivers must stay off the roads while emergency work is carried out.

The province’s chief asked for Ottawa’s help on Saturday, while the federal government is also deploying all its available resources in St John’s.

Canada’s soldiers were expected to arrive today to help remove snow, transport residents to warm places or emergency centres and make sure the sick and elderly are accounted for.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his sympathies to residents and urged them to follow local advice.

Thinking of our friends & neighbours in NL who are dealing with the aftermath of yesterday’s massive blizzard. Stay safe out there and listen to your local authorities. We’re here for you and stand ready to help in any way we can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 18, 2020

Authorities have urged people to prepare for power outages and to stock up on food and water.

Some local authorities have lifted their state of emergency decrees to allow private contractors to help clear snow.

Petrol stations were also allowed to provide fuel for snow clearing and pharmacies were allowed to open in the afternoon for emergency medication needs only.