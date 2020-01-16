armed-police-swoop-on-manchester-street-after-man-claims-to-have-a-bomb

A suspect has been arrested after armed police were scrambled to the scene of a man claiming to be in possession an explosive device.

Police were called at around 12.45pm on Thursday to a report expressing concern for the welfare of a man on Birch Lane in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they have arrested a man on suspicion of making a malicious communication.

A cordon remains in place on Birch Lane, with bomb disposal officers due to make an assessment of a suspicious package found at the scene.

A hairdresser whose business is situated within the cordon told Manchester Evening News they had been advised ‘to lock the door’ and ‘are not allowed to go out’.

They added: ‘I think they are searching the area. They have stopped cars coming down the road.

‘Police have been to us and told us to lock the door and move away from the window.’

A GMP spokesman said: ‘Officers were called to a property on Birch Lane, Dukinfield at around 12.45pm this afternoon to a report of concern for the welfare of a male claiming to possess an explosive device.

‘Police have arrested a man on suspicion of making a malicious communication.

‘A cordon is in place on Birch Lane. Bomb disposal officers are due to make an assessment of a suspicious package at the scene.’