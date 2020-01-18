Home NEWS Armed police called after reports of gunman on Tesco roof

Armed police called after reports of gunman on Tesco roof

By
Mary Smith
-
4
0
armed-police-called-after-reports-of-gunman-on-tesco-roof

Armed police were deployed today after reports of a gunman on a Tesco roof.

Officers from West Mercia Police raced to the scene after the individual was said to have been spotted on top of a store on Battlefield Road, Shrewbury around 4pm.

A cordon was put in place and a police helicopter sent out while the area was searched.

No-one was found but the call was ‘made in good faith’, police said.

Paul Fulgoni wrote on Twitter he had seen ‘at least 10 armed police’, adding that all of Battlefield had been sealed off, including McDonald’s, Frankie and Benny’s and the residential estates.

Another onlooker added: ‘We live over the road, armed police everywhere, helicopter out. They’ve shut roads off and locked everyone who was in Tesco inside for their safety.’

The supermarket, which was sealed off for about three hours, has since reopened.

West Mercia Police said it was ‘a challenging search environment for the team this evening.

‘It took a while but we had to be thorough. Sorry for the delays. Thanks for the assistance.’

Superintendent Jim Baker added that police took ‘all reports involving firearms incredibly seriously and as such armed officer were deployed to the area and a cordon put in place’.

(Picture: Cambridgeshire Police) A drink driver killed a mother-of-two and left three others seriously injured after overtaking a lorry and then crashing into slowing traffic ahead. Adam White, 38, of Acacia Avenue, Spalding, was driving his Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A16 towards Crowland just after 5pm on 23 January last year. He was travelling on the single-carriageway road when he overtook a lorry at 73mph and drove into the path of an oncoming car, forcing the driver to take evasive action and career onto the grass verge. White then continued to drive dangerously but failed to notice the slowing traffic in front and, just 18 seconds later, crashed into the back of a Vauxhall Viva causing the car to leave the carriageway. The crash resulted in his van careering into the other lane and into the path of a grey Peugeot 3008 which also left the carriageway and overturned. The driver of the Peugeot 3008 - Katy Cunningham, 46, of Temple Grange, Peterborough ? died at the scene. She had her two children, aged 8 and 11 at the time, in the car with her who both suffered life-changing injuries.Drink driver jailed for killing mum and seriously injuring her two children

He said: ‘An extensive search has been carried out by officers on the ground, the police helicopter and a fire and rescue service drone and we’re satisfied the call was made in good faith and have been able to discount the information we initially acted on.

‘I’d like to thank members of the public as there was an increased police presence in the area with some disruption to local residents.

‘The cordon has now been lifted however regular patrols will continue to be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Tesco for comment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here