armed-men-attempt-to-rob-bank-in-armagh







Police have issued an appeal for information about the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

Armed men have attempted to rob a bank in Armagh.

At around 4.45pm on Friday two men, armed with a knife and a hammer, entered the bank of Upper English Street while a third man remained by the door.

The would-be robbers attempted to take cash through the glass screens at the counter but were unable to do so. They fled empty-handed.

It is believed the man made off in a dark coloured car, possibly an Astra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1307 10/01/20.

Belfast Telegraph Digital