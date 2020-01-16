armagh-man-eddie-kennedy-remembered-as-‘salt-of-the-earth-character’-after-road-death







The scene of the fatal accident near Milford, Co Armagh

A Co Armagh man killed in a two-vehicle collision has been described as one of life’s “genuine salt-of-the-earth” individuals.

Edwin Kennedy – who was known as Eddie – died following the crash between a car and a lorry on the Monaghan Road on Wednesday morning.

The married man, who is aged in his early 60s, lived close to Armagh City and drove an oil lorry for a living. He was on his way to his place of work in his car when the collision took place around 7.15am.

The PSNI had previously issued a statement which said the road victim had been “fatally injured at the scene”.

Newry and Armagh MLA, William Irwin told the Belfast Telegraph he had known Mr Kennedy for around 25 years.

“He was always one of this world’s salt of the earth people. At one time he drove a lorry for Fane Valley and he lifted milk from my farm, and I got to know him from that,” he explained.

“We had known each other for around 25 years. His wife, Hilary is devastated. My thoughts at this very difficult time are with his wife and entire family.”