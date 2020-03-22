Armaan Malik’s Top 10 Biggest Songs EVER

Just like a sunflower always looking on the brighter side. So are Armaan Malik’s tracks always filled with so much of brightness and bubbly feelings. He is the one to have all our hearts and just all of a sudden, he’s the one you need to keep smiling.

Let’s hit you up with the top 10 tracks by Armaan Malik that you will always keep close to your heart. Some top from his hit playlist.

1. Chale Aana

2. Dil Mein

3. Ghar Se Nikalte Hi

4. Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar

5. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon

6. Tu Hi Re

7. Bol Do Na Zara

8. Kyun Rabba

9. Sau Aasmaan

10. Pehla Pyar

As far as Armaan Malik’s singing career is concerned, he has made a place in the hearts of masses to be one of the finest singers with super-hit songs. They are not just melodious but also distinct.