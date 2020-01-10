arlene-foster:-it’s-a-fair-and-balanced-accord-that-will-help-us-all-to-move-forward

Arlene Foster: It’s a fair and balanced accord that will help us...

At the last election the major message on the doorsteps was frustration at the lack of an Assembly. The people wanted a fair and balanced deal. They wanted progress.

This agreement delivers progress in a balanced way. It enables us to re-establish an Executive to deal with the waiting lists in our hospitals and ensure that local ministers make local decisions.

I understand some people will be frustrated by the establishment of an Irish Language Commissioner, but it is part of an overarching cultural deal.

Before anyone rushes to judgment, they should consider that this commissioner will have a much more limited role than that which the Irish language lobby would have liked.

This commissioner will facilitate Irish language speakers but will not have the power to impose Irish upon those of us who do not speak the language.

The law will require any standards drawn up by the commissioner to be submitted to the First and Deputy First Minister for approval.

Fundamental for us was that one identity was not elevated above another.