arjun-malaika’s-marriage-on-cards-soon?-former-says-‘when-i-feel-its-right’

Rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora walking down the aisle soon have been hogging headlines of late. But how true the conjectures are is yet to be seen. Arjun, who hails from a Punjabi household, got candid about his family and their push to get him married.

While cine buffs are eager to see the ‘Gunday’ star exchanging vows, he revealed that his family never plunges him to take this dive and said, “The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon.”

He added that his way of conducting himself convinces them and they do not tell Arjun what to do. “They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been,” the 34-year-old shared in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When I feel it’s right: Arjun on marriage

Shedding light on his plans of starting his family, Arjun explained that he will proceed “when I feel it’s right,” adding that, “I have always said that if I do want to settle down, I won’t hide it. I retain that answer.”

When most B-towners try and conceal their personal lives and specifically relationships, Arjun and Malaika have been open in front of the press as they made several appearances together. Elaborating on their mutual understanding of facing the media, Arjun responded, “I maintain that if you are given respect, you give it back. When there is a certain boundary drawn, you feel gracious. That’s what happened in our case. The fact remains that the media has been respectful and decent, so have we…it’s a mutual relationship.”

The steamy couple made it official on Arjun’s birthday last year as the duo flew to the US together and also documented certain moments on social media.

Malaika cleared her view on tying the knot

In an interview with Zoom TV last year, Malaika cleared her views on marriage. “I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy. In the business (showbiz), everybody is at the receiving end of all of this (speculations about marriage). No one is spared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there’s no marriage on the cards right now,” she said.

Malaika Arora was formerly married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before their divorce in 2017.