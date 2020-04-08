arjun-kapoor-to-be-on-a-virtual-date-to-improve-funds-for-daily-wage-workers-hit-by-coronavirus-crisis

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 18: 03 [IST]

Arjun Kapoor has joined many other Bollywood celebrities in adding to relief funds to fight the Novel Coronavirus crisis in India. Arjun announced he will undoubtedly be donating to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations fund. The actor has announced he is getting involved in an initiative to improve funds for daily wage workers who'll be suffering from the nationwide lockdown set up to curb the spread of COVID-19. Arjun will be going on virtual dates with five people within this initiative. In a video message on his Instagram handle, Arjun said he has joined hands along with his sister, Anshula's online fundraising platform, Fankind, and a non-profit organization, Give India, because of this. "There exists a portion of people inside our country who've lost livelihood in this crisis and so are in dire have to sustain themselves and their own families. What i'm saying is the scores of daily wage earners – your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction industry workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers therefore numerous others,"he says. Arjun adds, "The lockdown is intended they can't venture out and make a living. Fankind, GiveIndia and I, we've come together to supply profit hand for these daily wage workers in serious need." He shares that provide India has identified over 60,000 families across India which are looking for help. Urging visitors to donate to the reason, he announced that five lucky donors shall get yourself a chance to continue an online date with him. "I am learning you, share fun with you, have meals with you and just have an excellent evening together. Let's get together to greatly help those in serious need," he said.