arjun-kapoor-roasts-gf-for-smiling-while-napping;-malaika-arora-says,-she-smiles-while-sleeping

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 15: 08 [IST]

Arjun Kapoor is known to pull his girlfriend Malaika Arora's leg on social media and the actor recently commented on Malaika smiling in her post about friends naping together while social distancing. On Tuesday Malaika shared a collage of her and friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, sister Amrita Arora and makeup artist Mallika Bhat, taking a virtual nap together. She captioned the picture as, "Friends that nap together, stay forever. #napsinthetimeofquarantine #stayhome." Arjun Kapoor was quick to troll Malaika and commented on her smiling in the picture making it look like she posed for it, "But ur smiling in ur nap also waah !!!" Malaika too has cheeky response, filled with subtext PDA, she wrote, "@arjunkapoor but u know I smile in my sleep," with a smirk and shushing face emoji. During the lockdown, Malaika is spending all her time with son Arhaan and pet dog Casper. She has been sharing pictures and videos of the two on her social media accounts. Earlier she called the self-isolation a blessing in disguise for her. She revealed a week go she barely had time for a cup of tea. and "These few weeks of self-isolation has opened me up to so much more. More self-care, more sleep, more workouts, more time with my loved ones, more time with myself, basically more 'life' And I'm sure I'm not the only one, I'm sure you've never had SO much time with yourself and your loved ones either, right?" Earlier on Sunday post the Janta curfew, Arjun and Malaika were clicked paying tribute to medical professionals and other essential service providers. The couple reportedly came out to the balcony to applaud the tireless efforts during Coronavirus.