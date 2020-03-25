arjun-kapoor-pens-heartfelt-note-on-mother-mona-kapoor’s-8th-death-anniversary

|

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 15: 39 [IST]

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account today to share an emotional note on his mother Mona Kapoor’s 8th death anniversary. For the unversed, Arjun lost his mother a few months before his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012. The actor also posted a throwback childhood picture with sister Anshula Kapoor and their late mom. Arjun wrote, “I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom… the world has come to a standstill now but mine & @anshulakapoor s world was shattered when u left forget standing still…. we have tried to pick up the pieces some days are tougher than others though… I’ve managed to survive 8 years of being an actor & a working individual she’s also started her own business with @fankindofficial !!! Anshula more or less runs the house and I run to her if I need something in the house or in life.” He went on to add, “The world has changed Maa right now in this moment I wish I had you at home would have spent so much time with u that I couldn’t when I was trying to lose weight do my acting classes and when I was away shooting ishaqzaade during ur chemotherapy… would have tried to make up for the nonstop sprinting that I would have been upto and maybe taken u for granted… I love u Maa I miss u Maa… I miss having ur name show up on my phone to check up on me… I just hope wherever you are you are happy and watching over ur 2 brats.” (sic) Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen alongside Parineeti Chopra in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic led lockdown, the makers (Yash Raj Films) have indefinitely postponed the release date of the film. ALSO READ: India Lockdown For 21 Days: Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu & Rishi Kapoor Support PM Narendra Modi ALSO READ: Janta Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, And Arjun Kapoor Reform Their Old Club Over A Video Call!