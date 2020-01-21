arizona-mom-alison-mackenzie-vanishes-during-belize-trip-with-her-boyfriend

January 21, 2020 | 8: 04am

An Arizona mom-of-two vanished over the weekend while on vacation with her boyfriend in Belize, according to new reports.

Alison MacKenzie, 43, of Prescott, was on a catamaran tour off the coast of the Central American country when she disappeared early Saturday morning, The Daily Courier reported.

MacKenzie and her boyfriend Paige Rote, 58, along with the rest of their tour group, camped overnight Friday on a small island called Rendezvous Caye, according to BreakingBelizeNews.com.

But when Rote woke up around 6 a.m. Saturday, his girlfriend was nowhere to be found.

Alison MacKenzie

“They’re doing searches,” Alison’s mother Cherie MacKenzie told the Courier Monday. “So far, they haven’t come up with anything. We’re afraid she somehow ended up in the ocean and is gone.”

The couple was part of a three-day, two-night excursion with Raggamuffin Tours Limited. The company told BreakingBelizeNews.com that it is deeply distressed and concerned about Alison’s whereabouts, and has been in touch with her family.

“Rаggаmuffіn Тоurѕ Lіmіtеd іѕ соореrаtіng fullу wіth lаw еnfоrсеmеnt оffісеrѕ іn thеіr іnvеѕtіgаtіоn іntо thіѕ іnсіdеnt,” thе соmраnу ѕаіd. “Wе hаvе gіvеn thе Веlіzе Роlісе Dераrtmеnt соmрrеhеnѕіvе dеtаіlѕ оf аll раѕѕеngеrѕ аnd mеt wіth оur сrеw. Wе аrе аwаrе thаt ехtеnѕіvе іntеrvіеwѕ hаvе bееn соnduсtеd bу thе Роlісе аt Rеndеzvоuѕ Сауе аnd іn Сауе Саulkеr.”

The United States Embassy is aiding in the investigation, the Courier reported. The Prescott Police Department is unable to help because the incident appears to be contained to Belize, Sgt. Gary Novak with the Prescott Police Department told the outlet.

“We are trying to find the people that were on the catamaran tour boat with her,” Cherie MacKenzie posted to Facebook. “We have no idea where in the world they may live. But we are praying if enough people send this around, someone who knows something will contact me.”

Alison, a Prescott resident since 1998, has two grown children.

“My whole family is beyond devastated, it just doesn’t seem real,” Cherie wrote. “Her two daughters are past being consoled. They have lost their mother and best friend. I want her home with us, no matter how she may be found. I want my daughter back.”