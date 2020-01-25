arizona-driver-busted-for-riding-with-skeleton-in-hov-lane

January 25, 2020 | 3: 54pm

Arizona cops have a bone to pick with one commuter.

The officers busted a man using the carpool lane with a skeleton as his companion.

In the photo tweeted out by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Halloween prop was disguised in the passenger seat by a camouflage print fishing hat. Eagle-eyed cops caught the ruse and the driver was cited for HOV and window tinting violations.

“Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun?” the tweet read. “You’re dead wrong!”