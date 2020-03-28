Listening to songs on the radio and going out and experiencing them in a concert are two-pole apart to different things. And if given an option we all would choose to go for the later one and why not? The magic of having to experience the singer sing live and we waving our hands and banging our heads well that’s like having the best time of our lives.

And if that’s Arijit Singh, there’s nothing to say or compare it to. And given the circumstances, one would never trade it for anything but watch Arijit Singh perform live in a concert. He is just the rocker. He could never be replaced for his melodic voice and he is a star when watching him live.

Here’s proof. Arijit Singh singing Live at a concert and that is the best feeling in the world one can never have. He is the best we have got with us.