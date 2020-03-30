The man leaves thousands of people in awe when he sings and he is no other than Arijit Singh. He is the most amazing singer we have in the Bollywood music industry, a living legend. His voice has become a necessity of every movie and almost all the composers want to work with him.

If you listen to Arijit Singh he is the master of vocals. The way he transfers every emotion through his voice and how he perfectly syncs with the actor is perfection. He is the one to be able to just get into the heart and soul of the listeners. He is the hitmaker of the industry to have caught us all in his enchanting charms.

Romantic, sad, patriotic, party, Arijit Singh has given us all a huge playlist to listen and enjoy. But we have embedded a few of his videos where he sings with grace LIVE and those are the best moments we can capture of Arijit Singh.