Arijit Singh's 7 Best Songs To Listen While In Self Quarantine!

Trying to save the world by staying at home and going self-quarantine. Well, what else could we do but fight Corona but stay home and let the doctors do their amazing jobs? We all are too helping by being locked up in our own house. And with nothing to do here is some music suggestions.

Arijit Singh has always been the hit machine of the industry. If you are bored then just listen to these magnificent 7 tracks by Arijit Singh and you will be either going around your house pretending to be different level high or be dancing around to be drunk of thumbs up. Well, let’s get the Michel Jackson out of you and do the dance.

Thodi Si Jagah

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum

Khulne Do

Duo Karo

Shayad

Pachtaoge

Ve Maahi