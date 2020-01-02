ariel-winter’s-revealing-new-year’s-video

New year, new thirst trap.

Ariel Winter welcomed in 2020 with a video of herself flaunting her booty.

“2020 #happynewyear,” the 21-year-old Modern Family star captioned the post of her showing off her bum in a cheeky bikini.

Several followers commented with peach emojis, and one fan wrote, “Those squats are paying off.”

Winter has been open about her fitness journey of late, documenting her workouts online.

She admitted in October, “I am never the most excited person to go to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing the work you put in pay off really makes it worth it.”

The actress first lost weight after switching her antidepressant medication, but recently revealed she is not looking to drop anymore and just wants to “gain muscle.”

“I’m doing something for myself that I’m seeing positive results from, and that makes me feel stronger and better,” she told Women’s Health in November.

“I’m feeling more energized and healthier, and it’s inspiring me to do new things.”

Earlier this month, the star made a bizarre red carpet appearance in Los Angeles, posing suggestively with a giant vegetable.

media_camera Is that a … turnip? Picture: Getty Images.

Winter looked sensational in a lace bodysuit and leather pants for the occasion.

In April, she responded strongly after receiving a stream of online comments about her weight loss, explaining she’d dropped the kilograms after switching medication.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” she wrote in a lengthy answer shared on Instagram.

“It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on.”

