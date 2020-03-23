ariana-madix-opens-up-about-her-skin-cancer-detection-and-mental-health

Ariana Madix has gone through multiple life-changing events over the last few years. The Vanderpump Rules star is explaining why she’s chosen to open up about her struggles instead of taking things in stride like she used to do.

In 2018, Madix was diagnosed with stage one melanoma. In 2019, she bought a house with her partner and realized that her depression was not situational as she once thought.

On the bright side, the homeowner recently released a book with Tom Sandoval that has done pretty well.

In the recent episodes of the show, Ariana has opened up about the state of her mental health and now she wants to help others by using her journey to help other people.

When it comes to any kind of cancer — early detection is the key to having the best chance of beating it.

She told E! News: ‘I think what is so important about what happened to me is that it was the early detection and noticing that there was something weird, and then being persistent at the doctor to get answers, that got me to a point where I’m in a good place. So I don’t want anyone else to have to go through something worse than what I did. Early detection is so key.’

Madix also credits being able to afford health insurance was a big part of her being able to check the spot that worried her out. However, she realizes that there are so many that aren’t in the same position so she urges anyone who has concerns to check out the Skin Cancer Foundation.

‘It has mobile testing, and it can be a huge resource of information and help people be able to get to that point of detecting. Something that I definitely did not know is that [skin cancer] is the most common cancer that you can get. And that anybody can get it. It’s not just, you know, people who are in the sun. It’s not just people with fair skin. It’s anybody.’

As far as her depression and anxiety that she’s spoken about on the Bravo series — she’s finding another kind of therapy that helps her.

‘I think that for so long I would kind of hold that in because I didn’t want to be made fun of or talked down to about it. People who are fans or on social media, who, now I feel like we have this relationship where they’ll come to me and say, ‘This is what I’m going through.’ And honestly, it’s so helpful for me to hear them from them. And they’re saying it’s helpful for them to hear from me, and I’m like, okay, so we’re both getting something good out of this relationship.’

It’s always great to see people using their influence and privilege to assist others.



