Ariana Grande's heartfelt birthday wish to Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga turned 34 on 28th March and Ariana Grande wrote a sweet message for her in an Instagram post. With the current situation, big birthday bashes are out of the question but this post from Ariana would have definitely put a smile on this star’s face. Ariana called her a literal angel and added that she makes her happy. “happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways! I’ll tell u more about it later but … u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day ! have some pasta” read the post.

Fans think that Gaga and Grande might have collaborated on some new music. In an interview, Gaga told that she had collaborated with another female artist who had been through similar challenges. Well, with the release of Chromatica we will know if these two have collaborated. But we found Ariana’s birthday wish really cute and heartfelt.

Take a look at the post and stay tuned for more such updates!