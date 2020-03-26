Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She is one of the highest-paid and most-popular celebrities on the planet at the moment. She has over 72 million followers on twitter and she is widely followed by people all around the world. The 26-year-old has given us some hit songs and is continuing to rule her hearts with her music.

The singing sensation took to Twitter to request her fans to stay home and be safe during these troubled times. The world is facing a pandemic and things are getting out of order. To keep oneself safe and others around us self, self-isolation and being home quarantined is the only key. Ariana tweeted that she misses doing what she does and can’t wait to get back to work and has requested everybody to stay inside. She has also attached a soulful song in her mesmerising voice. Take a look at it.

For more such updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.