ariana-grande-wishes-‘literal-angel’-lady-gaga-a-happy-birthday

It only makes sense for pop stars to befriend each other. Not just because they’re likely sharing a lot of the same fans, but because, in a lot of ways, a pop star is the only person who can understand the pressure and public scrutiny that another famous musician faces. So even though Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga haven’t been super publicly open about their friendship so far, it’s not super surprising that they’ve connected before — at least according to the birthday post that Ari made for Gaga today.

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, turns 34 today, and Grande is one of the first of her fellow stars to commemorate the occasion with a cute selfie on Instagram:

“Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways !” Grande wrote in the caption of thp ost. “I’ll tell u more about it later but … u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. Wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day ! Have some pasta.”

So far, Gaga hasn’t posted much about her birthday plans, but given the current quarantine situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it likely includes a lot of staying indoors. As a fellow Aries with a March birthday, I want Gaga to know we’re all getting straight reschedules in the future.