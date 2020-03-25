ariana-grande-shares-a-snippet-of-new-music-as-she-‘can’t-wait-to-get-back-to-work’

The period stretching from mid-2018 to early-2019 was peak Ariana Grande season. In August, she released Sweetener, and then, just six months later, she put out another No. 1 album, Thank U, Next. She was about as productive during that as any pop star has ever been, but understandably, she hasn’t released much new music since then. She’s definitely working on stuff, though: Yesterday, she shared a sample of a new song on Twitter.

The 45-second video of a blank screen features a snippet of new music that’s in the same vein as the relaxed, hip-hop- and R&B-influenced pop of Thank U, Next. She wrote while sharing the audio, “i miss making things. can’t wait to get back to work. but for now, let’s stay inside pls.”

She also recently offered an update on how she has been doing during the coronavirus pandemic, writing,”i’m fine. i’d be an asshole if i complained. just watching things, calling friends, cooking and looking for ways to help ppl who don’t have it as easily as i do rn. if any of y’all need anything, any help at all pls tell me to check DMs.”

i’m fine. i’d be an asshole if i complained. just watching things, calling friends, cooking and looking for ways to help ppl who don’t have it as easily as i do rn. if any of y’all need anything, any help at all pls tell me to check DMs.

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 22, 2020

Speaking of the coronavirus, Grande recently made donations to multiple organizations to help people who have been adversely affected.