ariana-grande-previews-raunchy-new-song-as-her-new-love-interest-is-identified

Ariana Grande is taking all her emotions that come from the many ups and downs she’s been through the last few years and putting them in her music. While she is quarantining like many other celebrities, she is working on her next album.

After the massive success of the Thank U, Next album and tour, you’d think that the 26-year-old would want to slow down and go on a musical break. However, it seems to be quite the opposite.

Ariana took to social media to preview a new song she’s working on that’s got some raunchy new lyrics.

The songstress hits a whistling note before belting out lyrics that say: ‘Got me all up in my feels / In all kinda ways / I be tryna wait / But lately I just wanna keep it real/No more playin’ safe / Let’s take it all the way / And we sayin’ I just wanna make time for ya / Swear it’s just right for ya / Like this puy designed for ya / 10 outta 5 on ya / Go out and stand on the line for ya / Bet I look nice on ya / Open my mind for you / Don’t wanna wait tonight / I wanna get nasty / Watchu waitin’ for?’

Fans went crazy for the explicit lyric.

Meanwhile, it appears that the pop star isn’t isolating by herself. She is in the company of her new beau that has been identified as Dalton Gomez.

She was seen making out with him in public weeks ago and TMZ has the scoop on the real estate agent and singer’s romance.

The two have been seeing each other for months and in some of Grande’s previous posts — his arm can be spotted playing with her dog.

Gomez allegedly sells multi-million dollar homes and has famous friends. He’s been in photos with Miley Cyrus.

Previously, Ari was believed to be dating Mikey Foster of Social House — a group with who she once collaborated with.



