Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter and actress. She is one of the highest-paid and most-popular celebrities on the planet at the moment. She has over 72 million followers on twitter and she is widely followed by people all around the world. The 26-year-old has given us many hit songs and is continuing to rule our hearts with her music.

The teen sitcom ‘ Victorious’ on 27th March 2010 and its been 10 years. It gave many of its stars breakout roles, especially Grande, who went on to become a Grammy-winning, Platinum-record selling artist. Well, the show was so dear to Ariana, that she posted a few throwback videos from the sets of the show with Matt Bennet and Elizabeth Gillies and put a caption saying “ some bored on set gems”. Well, we completely agree with the sensational singer. The videos are so cute, that we had happy tears watching the fun.

