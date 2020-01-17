ariana-grande-being-sued-for-7-rings-by-musician-josh-stone-after-princess-nokia-drama

Ariana Grande is being sued by singer-songwriter Josh Stone for her hit 7 Rings.

The musician is reportedly claiming that the hook to the song, which was released in January 2019, was taken from a track he wrote in January 2017 titled You Need It, I Got It.

Josh claims that the songs have identical metric placement of the phrases, and that he met with executives from Universal Music Group, the company that released 7 Rings.

According to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Josh is asking for profits from Ariana’s song as well as a judge order banning the song ‘from seeing daylight’ (which is just a little vague, considering it’s been out for a year).

Ari fans have been flocking to listen to the song, with many unconvinced that the two tracks sound anything alike.

It’s not the first time Ariana has faced some legal issues with 7 Rings, as rapper Princess Nokia previously claimed the song sounded very similar to her track Mine.

The rapper slammed Ariana on Instagram, playing the two tracks to compare them in a video on Instagram.

Smirking into the camera, she quipped: ‘Does that sound familiar to you? Because that sound really familiar to me. Oh my God.’

She then went on to blast out her own song Mine from her 1992 Deluxe mixtape, and trolled fans by adding: ‘Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmmm… sounds about white.’

Meanwhile, Ariana has already signed more than 90% of the royalties of the song away due to it sampling The Sound Of Music’s My Favourite Things, originally written by Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers

It was previously reported by Just Jared that the two of them requested 90% of the 7 Rings royalties when Ariana’s team brought them the finished track.

They claimed that Ariana’s song pretty much wouldn’t exist without The Sound Of Music song and Ariana’s team accepted the deal without any negotiation.

If that wasn’t a big enough hit, the last 10% of the royalties Ariana has to share with 7 Ring’s ‘seven other writers’.

Reps for Ariana declined to comment. Metro.co.uk has also contacted reps for Josh for comment.





