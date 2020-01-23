ariana-grande-appears-to-confirm-bts’-grammys-performance-as-they-hang-at-‘rehearsals’

Ariana Grande appears to have let slip that BTS really are performing at the Grammy Awards 2020 this weekend, after bumping into the boys backstage at ‘rehearsals’.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers are widely rumoured to be surprise performers at the star-studded music awards in Los Angeles this Sunday (26 January), after reports they would be joining Lil Nas X on-stage.

It was unclear whether it was the whole of BTS or just particular members but Ariana might have shed some light on the speculation.

Just hours after the rumours mounted, the Thank U, Next singer posted a photo of herself hanging backstage at a venue with six members of the K-pop group.

‘Look who I bumped into at rehearsal,’ Ari teased in the caption, although she didn’t state what the rehearsals were for.

It could be the Grammys or another show we need to get excited about.

Or maybe BTS will be joining Ari on-stage? Now that would be epic.

However, Suga was noticeably missing from the picture so there’s a question mark over whether he’ll be joining them at the show or was simply in the loo when the snap was being taken.

Variety reports that Lil Nas X has a huge performance planned for the Grammys, which will allegedly see BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey and actual legendary Nas, join him on-stage during Old Town Road.

Earlier in the day, BTS shared black and white photos from rehearsals in a studio but it’s likely they’re getting to work on their new tour which was announced on Wednesday.

BTS – made up of RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, V and Suga – will kick off their tour at the Jamsil Olympic Main Stadium in Seoul on 11-12 April, and then the 18-19 April.

It’s all in support of their new album Map Of The Soul: 7, which is set for release on 21 February.

Then they’ll head to the US and Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington DC, Chicago, onto Canada and Toronto. Good news for UK ARMYs by hitting up London on the 3 and 4 July before moving into Europe and Berlin, Barcelona, while making stops in ​​Japan and Fukuoka, Osaka, Saitama and Tokyo.

However, there’s speculation over two particular dates – 13 and 14 June – which have question marks beside them.

But until then, the Grammys stage (might) awaits BTS and is set to take place at LA’s Staples Center this coming Sunday with Alicia Keys as host.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: BTS leave mystery dates in Map Of The Soul world tour that time with 7th anniversary

MORE: BTS crack on with Map Of The Soul 7 rehearsals as world tour dates are announced





