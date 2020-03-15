Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga Urge Fans To Self-Quarantine While Heidi Klum Is Tested For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus is spreading quickly in the US. Celebrities who travel a lot are more susceptible to contracting the new flu and many are doing their part by self-quarantining and urging others to do the same.

Ariana Grande has taken to Twitter and Instagram to call out many people that she’s seen on social media bragging about how the virus isn’t serious.

Although the rate of survival is very high — people who suffer from other illnesses and over 50 years of age may not be as lucky as young and healthy people.

Grande messages read: ‘It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’/’we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind. I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye… The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.’

She went on to say that she understands that there are people who have to go to work but urged her fans to support the agreed-to Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201).

Lady Gaga, who suffers from fibromyalgia also had a message of her own.

She posted a glamorous shot to Instagram and accompanied it with a caption that read: ‘So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.’

Heidi Klum famously said that she wasn’t feeling well and needed to get tested but unfortunately there was no testing available for her.

She posted a sweet photo where she was separated by glass from her husband and announced that they’ve been tested and are quarantining themselves.

‘Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker… even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further.’

She went on to speak about social distancing and reassured her followers that everything will eventually be okay.



