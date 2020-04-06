are-you-waiting-for-the-blacklist-series.-then-your-favorite-series-is-coming-for-you

The Blacklist has always thrown a mysterious effect in the life of the people. Who really loves the crime and thriller web series. When the Blacklist web series was released in the year of 2013. At that time only all the people around the world became a fan of the stars and the series.

The viewers always wanted that the Blacklist show must go on. Without any kind of blockage.

Blacklist at the first go only gained 8 out of 10 and it was 91% fresh in the Rotten Tomatoes. The series basically revolves around the most wanted criminal who mysteriously surrenders himself in front of FBI. Not only this he has even noted that he would help the FBI to find the most dangerous criminals.

But he also has some terms and condition with the FBI. Stating that he would only work with the new recruit name Elizabeth.

What is the exact release date of The Blacklist season 7?

When there was a success of the 1st season after that 2nd to 6th season was launched. Now it is the time for the launching of 7th season. So the good news is that The Blacklist tv series have already been launched and it was started from October 2019. So the good news is that the 11 seasons has also been released. The release was done on 20th March. Now it is the time for the release of the 12th season that will be launched in 27th March. So if you have become late just go quickly and grab The Blacklist season 7.

Who are the casts included in the series of The Blacklist season 7?

The casts whom you can see in The Blacklist season 7 includes

James Spader

Megan Boone

Diego Klathenhoff

Hisham Tawfiq

Amir Arison

Harry Lenix

Ryan Eggold

These are some of the casts who will be included in The Blacklist season 7. The show is high requested show and at least one time also watch this series. If you don’t like crime and thriller movie then also it is confirmed that you will really like it.