are-we-not-going-to-see-another-season-of-bojack-horseman-after-season-6?-here-is-every-detail-we-have-on-the-show.

‘BoJack Horseman’ is an animated web TV series which is created by Raphael Bob- Waksberg. It is premiered on Netflix. This superhit series is now back with its sixth and final season. The story follows the concept of an alternate world where humans and anthropomorphic animals lives. BoJack Horseman is a horse in residing in that world.

On October 30, 2018 Netflix confirmed the making of sixth season through its Twitter account.

Season 6 consists of 16 episodes in total, and is divided in 2 parts with 8 episodes each. The first part was released on October 25, 2019 on Netflix. The second part was premiered on January 31, 2020.

Cast and Characters: Who all are in the cast?

The main and regular characters from the previous seasons are back. William Arnett as BoJack Horseman, Amy Sedaris as Princess Carolyn & Sharona, Alison Brie as Diane Nguyen, Paul Tompkins as Mr. Peanut butter and Aaron Paul as Todd were all there.

Some other supporting characters were also seen in the cast of Season 6.

What is the plot of Season 6?

In Season 6, BoJack comes to Pastiches which is a Malibu rehabilitation facility. There, he engages with the memories of the death of Sarah Lynn, what he did in his career, and his own childhood. On the other side, Princess Carolyn is struggling to balance her work and parenting. At the end of the series, BoJack experiences a near- death and reconnects with his friends and family members, not seen in years. They all celebrated and have fun & it was a happy ending.

This is one of the fun series to watch which is full of entertainment. Waiting for some other series like this by Netflix. Till then stay tuned!