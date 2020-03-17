Are we getting a sequel for Vinland Saga 2: ?All the Details That You Wanted to Know: Release date, plot and other details

Vinland Saga is a Japanese Historical fiction. It is created by a Manga author Makoto and animated by WIT Studios The series is all set in 1013 AD England. Danish King Sweyn captured England. When the King gets old, his two sons Prince Harald and Prince Canute a rises conflict over his succession.

The whole story takes place in a historical era. Due to its increasing popularity, the series gained a solid fan base. Vinland Saga series is said to be one of the biggest hits in the anime world.

After a tremendous collection of 24 episodes, fans are demanding a 25th episode which will be the continuation of this series.

A sequel movie or season 2? What is the expected release date?

When 24th episode ended, a rumour floated among the viewers, that Vinland Saga movie was in process, which is not actually true. The official twitter handle of Vinland once stated, that they had a special movie for all viewers. The reference was made to a small clip attached to the post which doesn’t mean a full-sized movie.

The series has gained immense love and support by anime fans therefore a season 2 is mandatory. However there are rumors that the second season is on the run. Anyway no official announcement is yet made. By 2021, the new season is expected to come out.

The main character Thorfinn Karlsefni is a real life person. He existed in the early 1010 AD. He had come to Vinland and settled there with his wife and child. The real Thorfinn is little bit different than as portrayed in the series.

Many other characters are based on different legends from the past. We can see that how beautifully the creators have connected the links and summed up a mind-boggling storyline for us.