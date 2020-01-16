Home ENTERTAINMENT Are Waleed and Carrie’s days on Project numbered?

Are Waleed and Carrie’s days on Project numbered?

By
Samuel William
-
1
0

The Project is set for a re-shuffle as Channel 10 tries to bring more certainty to its on-air team in 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here