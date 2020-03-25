are-tom-felton-and-emma-watson-back-together?-are-the-two-dating?-check-out-what-is-happening-between-the-two-harry-potter-stars.

Harry Potter fans are blowing a gasket over Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s latest gathering. The two previous co-stars have been hanging out together and fans are thinking about whether they are in reality something other than companions. Here’s all that we think about Emma Watson and Tom Felton’s relationship…

Notice – CONTINUE READING BELOW

November 2019

Emma uncovers she’s thoroughly single

While fans were wanting to hear some uplifting news about their most loved Harry Potter transport turned IRL couple, it appears as though the gossipy tidbits aren’t valid. Emma affirmed that she’s totally single and sooo a lot more joyful for it.

“I resembled, ‘This is absolutely spiel.’ It took me quite a while, yet I’m cheerful [being single]. I call it acting naturally banded together,” she disclosed to British Vogue in another meeting.

In spite of the fact that it’s miserable to not see them formally together, we despite everything can’t get over their charming companionship!

August 2019

Tom and Emma hang out on the sea shore

As though Tom is purposefully playing with our hearts, he posted one more photograph, this time giving Emma a subtle whoop in the inscription.

The photograph shows Tom on a sea shore (assumingely on their excursion), wearing a “ladies improve” shirt. At the edge of the photograph, you can see Emma’s knees. How would I know? Indeed, the subtitle peruses: “Ladies improve 📷EW.”

Reason me while my internal Ravenclaw drops from fervor.

Tom and Emma play guitar in their nightgown

Emma and Tom have been hanging out increasingly more of late and it would seem that they even took a little vacay together to South Africa. Tom simply posted another photograph on his Instagram that highlights him educating Emma how to play a guitar. He even inscribed it, “brisk student,” which doesn’t astound us at all since Emma can fundamentally do no off-base.