Are Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Together or Not?

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have been getting cosy with each other for some time. They confirmed their relationship by kissing each other on the lips on a boat in Italy. This started off a series of memes and trolls towards the supposed couple. Many pointed out that their kiss was really sloppy and that it might be the first kiss for both of them.

What’s going on between the two?

Chalamet and Depp met while filming the Netflix’s original The King. Chalamet played the role of King Henry V and Depp played the role of Princess Katharine. The movie also starred Robert Pattinson and Joel Edgerton.

The couple were also seen kissing each other way back in October 2018. They were also together while walking along the roads and streets of Paris. Since then people have not witnessed any other makeout session between them, so are they still together or not? Both Chalamet and Depp are have French-American roots.

A bit about Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp

Chalamet rose to fame with his lead role in the movie Call Me By Your Name. His performance in that movie almost got him an Oscar but he had to go home with a humble nomination. It made him one of the youngest people to be nominated for the Academy Awards.

Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of successful actor Johnny Depp and French singer Vanessa Paradise. She is an actress and model and also the brand ambassador for Chanel since the age of fifteen. She worked in the movies Tusk in the year 2014, The Dancer in the year 2016, and then in the same year in Planetarium alongside Natalie Portman where she played the role of her younger sister.

Depp is also known by the Netflix documentary Period. End of Sentence which had won the Academy Award for Best Documentary and added a feather in her career at quite an early stage.