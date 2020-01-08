are-these-unspoilt-islands-america’s-best-kept-travel-secret?

You might be only 40 minutes from Seattle as the seaplane descends and gently glides to a stop in the waters off San Juan Island, but you’re a world away from the Space Needle and Pike Place.

This archipelago is sparsely populated, green and open. Away from the port of Friday Harbor, the roads on the 20-mile main island blur into the horizon with no traffic lights anywhere and barely another driver to be seen. The pace of life is slow, there’s a friendly community spirit and the shoreline remains unspoilt.

Yet here, 60 miles from the US northwest coast, was a border dispute which saw the armies of Britain and America nearly come to war – over a dead pig.

Nowadays, the islands are great whale-watching spots, especially on Orcas Island, even though it isn’t named after the local pods.

Some cruise lines, such as American Cruise Lines and UnCruise, call at San Juan Island. But with their stunning scenery, charming seaside villages and whale watching, the islands are also a worthwhile extension to a Seattle cruise.

Flying to the area, either before or after a cruise from Seattle, gives the bonus of a bird’s eye view of the 400 islands – some of them just the size of a picnic table – shimmering in the Pacific.