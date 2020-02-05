Are the Rolling Stones about to give its St. Louis fans some ‘Satisfaction’?

Musicians Mick Jagger, left, and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, Aug.1, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini

It looks like the Rolling Stones has lined up a summer date with St. Louis. The band’s infamous lips logo with the words “miss you” are seen outside of the Dome at America’s Center on the marquee. Nothing else is said but the lips tell it all.

It looks like the Rolling Stones has lined up a summer date with St. Louis. The band’s infamous lips logo is seen outside of the Dome at America’s Center, without much else. But the lips tell it all.Photo by Hillary Levin hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Representatives at the Dome at America’s Center are not speaking on the show, but an announcement feels like it’s coming anytime now.On its social media, the band posted it’s “feeling restless,” seemingly implying it’s ready to pop out on the road.Social media buzz has the St. Louis concert on either July 11 or Aug. 29.

Feeling restless pic.twitter.com/Zh0RWqySqW

— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 3, 2020

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

The singer says it has been difficult breaking into the St. Louis music scene coming from Belleville.

Jamal Green has also worked as one of Nicki Minaj’s primary dancers.

KSHE 95 Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Dokken, RATT, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Jack Russell’s Great White is at Holly…

Green Day performed three songs, “Know Your Enemy,” “Bang Bang” and “Fire, Ready, Aim,” followed by a redo of “Fire, Ready, Aim” because the freezing crowd wasn’t hyped up enough the first time.

Goo Goo Dolls’ “The Miracle Pill Summer Tour” is at the new St. Louis Music Park on July 31. Also on the bill are Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.

St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL is the man to beat at Saturday’s SLUM Fest Awards.

Other winners during the words celebrating St. Louis’ underground hip-hop scene were Gritz Hoffa, KVtheWriter, DJ HoodBunnny, Corey Black, Katarra Parson and Brock Seals.

This is the first time in twenty years Incubus and 311 have toured together. 311 is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Comedian Cole is seen on TV’s “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish.”

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner delivers a spoken interlude on the first single titled “The Journey.”