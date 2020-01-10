Emmerdale’s Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) have been planning to leave the village for greener pastures for some time.

Despite the protestations of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) – who shares a child with Rhona – she is determined to put the drama behind her and start afresh in France.

Believing Graham to be a destructive force in Leo’s life, Marlon has repeatedly refused to allow Rhona to take little Leo with her.

Are Rhona and Graham leaving Emmerdale?

It’s not secret the Rhona and Graham want to make a great escape, however Marlon is proving to be a bigger obstacle than first assumed.

Rhona has locked horns with her former flame on a number of occasions and the pair come face to face again when Marlon comes to collect Leo’s PE kit.

Realising Leo’s passport is not where she thought it was, an enraged Rhona confronts Marlon only for him to realise she still plans to do a runner with their son.

So it’s now or never for Rhona, Graham and Leo – and if they want to leave the village it’ll have to be sooner rather than later.

While we know Graham won’t make it out of the village alive – as he’s set to meet a grisly demise – all is still to play for for Rhona.

A dramatic whodunit episodes are set to play out as viewers attempt to figure out who killed the businessman.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: ‘Graham’s murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns. It’s always exciting to step outside of our usual story-telling style and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as some of our villagers have their lives irrevocably changed forever.

‘Graham has been a huge character at the heart of some of our biggest storylines so it felt only fitting that he left us with an enormous, explosive bang, to kick off what promises to be a massive year of drama for Emmerdale.’

Emmerdale continues tonight on ITV at 7pm.

