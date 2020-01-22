are-one-direction-reuniting-in-2020?

It seems like forever ago since the remaining One Direction boys announced their hiatus.

Since then, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have all enjoyed successful solo careers, but 1D fans have always hoped for a potential reunion.

The beginning of the end for 1D started when Zayn Malik left the band in 2015.

Remaining members Harry, Liam, Louis and Niall then released their sixth studio album, Made in the A.M, before announcing their plans in 2016 to take a break.

Since then, they’ve all pursued their own musical careers with Liam and Harry both releasing solo albums late last year.

The other two have been busy too, with Niall recently collaborating with Lewis Capaldi and Louis set to release his new album, Walls, next week.

Are One Direction coming back in 2020?

According to Ladbrokes, the bookies have placed the odds of the boy band getting back together this year at 10/11.

Which means that there’s a slightly higher likelihood of them reuniting than not.

Last month, Liam Payne told Sunday Brunch that we’re at least two years away from a 1D reunion.

He said: I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will for sure.

‘I don’t know when that is yet, but all I know is that there are at least two years because everyone’s released new music and you have to go and promo. There are at least two years.’

If they did get back together, the likelihood of them returning as a five-piece are a little lower, after Liam previously rubbished the idea Zayn could ever reunite with them.

In May last year, Louis also teased the idea of getting back together when he told On Demand Entertainment: ‘I do think it will happen and I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t. I think it’s inevitable, but when is the big question.’

Neither Harry or Niall have discussed getting the band back together, although Harry said he works out to One Direction, which we’ll take as a sign that he’s still invested in them.

Or maybe we’re clutching at straws?

