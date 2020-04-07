are-ncis:-los-angeles-and-ncis:-new-orleans-renewed-at-cbs?

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are two of CBS’ most bankable and durable properties; since 2009 and 2014, respectively, the action-oriented spinoffs of the flagship series, NCIS, have been depicting men and women of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigating some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. As of April 2o2o NCIS: Los Angeles is winding down Season 11 while NCIS: New Orleans is on the cusp of finishing Season 6. At press time, CBS had not revealed definitively whether or not both series would be renewed for new seasons. Like nearly all Hollywood productions, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans were impacted by coronavirus — with precautionary or mandatory shelter-in-place orders putting a halt on production. As a result of production ceasing, both shows have been unable to film end-of-season episodes that had been written to properly close out the season, potentially affecting how fans receive the programs and possibly ratings as well.

Rob Kerkovich of NCIS: New Orleans was just one of the many stars in the NCIS family who expressed regret at not being able to film episodes intended to close out the season. Last night we learned that we’re shutting down for the rest of the season. Want to thank our amazing crew for giving 100% through 20 episodes of TV. Keep an eye out for Season 7, which at this point may just be clips from Sebastian’s TikTok. #ncisnola https://t.co/plZYaT7HOv— Rob Kerkovich (@RobKerkovich) March 13, 2020

Still, despite the shutdowns, both NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans are both considered highly likely to return for Season 12 and Season 7, respectively. Both series were already considered solid bets in terms of ratings for CBS, but, like many series this year, they each have seen increases in viewership as most Americans have been urged to stay at home. A report from Variety in late March said that NCIS: Los Angeles drew its largest audience in a year — a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.4 million viewers — from its March 22 episode, with NCIS: New Orleans enjoying a 0.7 rating and 6.5 million viewers that same night for a seven-week high. Even after moving to a Sunday at 10/9c time and the controversial killing of LaSalle (Lucas Black), NCIS: New Orleans has been able to keep its average ratings (0.66 rating) and viewership (6.3 million) consistent — and the same goes for its sister show NCIS: Los Angeles. As such, both are almost certainly guaranteed to be back for at least another season at CBS. NCIS: Los AngelesPhoto: Cliff Lipson