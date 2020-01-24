are-louise-mitchell-and-lisa-fowler-leaving-eastenders?

Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) has had a hard time dealing with the fact that she an instrumental part in the killing of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) — or so she thinks – in EastEnders.

Louise was crushed when she found out Keanu had fathered Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) baby. In typical Mitchell fashion, she conspired with Ben (Max Bowden) and Phil (Steve McFadden) so that she could seek murderous revenge on her beau.

While viewers know that Keanu is actually very much alive, Louise believes that he’s dead, and — in the weeks that have passed since the Mitchells’ plan was carried out — she’s struggled to come to terms with her part in the plot as the magnitude of her actions has started to sink in.

Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) has been worried about her daughter’s well-being, and in coming scenes, she will take action…

Are Louise and Lisa leaving EastEnders?

Yes, Lisa and Louise are going to be leaving the square and heading off to Portugal with baby Peggy in tow.

While we don’t yet know if this exit will be permanent, we do know that actor Tilly’s exit was confirmed in December, and Lucy confirmed that her latest stint as Lisa was temporary.

Could this be the pair’s final goodbyes to the soap?

We don’t yet know what the Mitchell patriarch’s fate on the Square will be, but with Phil’s recent arrest, things aren’t looking good for the hardman.

Will he be able to seize this chance to get out of Walford?

Or, with only Sharon, Lisa Martin Fowler (James Bye), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) knowing that Keanu is really alive, will Phil be sent down for a crime he has no idea he didn’t commit?

EastEnders is next on tonight at 8pm on BBC One.

