are-liverpool-the-psg-of-the-premier-league?-angel-di-maria-defends-perception-of-french-football

Angel Di Maria has hit back at the suggestion that PSG are dominating a ‘weak’ Ligue 1 by pointing out that Liverpool are ‘streets ahead’ at the top of the Premier League.

Since the 2012/13 season, PSG have won six of the seven Ligue 1 titles on offer – with only AS Monaco breaking the Parisian club’s stranglehold in 2017.

Backed by the wealth of Qatar Sports Investments, PSG have signed a host of star names in recent years to ensure their dominance of French football, with Di Maria playing alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Champions League glory may have eluded PSG so far, but Thomas Tuchel’s side sit 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille as they chase a third title in a row.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the perception of the French top flight as a one-sided division, Liverpool boast a far greater lead in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are a huge 22 points ahead of champions Manchester City, winning 24 of their opening 25 League games to all but end the title race as a contest by the end of January.

Given Liverpool’s stunning season so far, former Manchester United winger Di Maria believes it is unfair to single out the French game as a formality for PSG.

Goal quotes the Argentina international as telling Ligue 1: “It has changed a lot. I think that it’s getting more competitive with every passing year.

“Every season, teams are stronger, it get harder to win. My two first campaigns here – I’m not saying that they were east but the opposition was not as strong as it is now.

“Little by little, the league has become more competitive, harder to win. Teams have worked out how to play against us.

“Coaches have formulated plans to play PSG, Marseille, Lyon. It’s important and I think that it is helping the league grow.

“Many feel the league is weaker than others but look at other leagues, look at England!

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead it’s because the league isn’t as good?

“There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive.”