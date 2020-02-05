are-jason-statham-and-rosie-huntington-whiteley-moving-to-london?

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently revealed she misses British culture and humour.

Jason and Rosie’s Malibu home sale — and other famous properties…

South London has more appeal than LA, it seems, for hardman actor Jason Statham and his model fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

And with £14 million in their pockets from the sale of their four-bedroom Malibu home, the London property world is their big, juicy oyster.

Plymouth-born Rosie recently revealed she misses British culture and humour, and wants to raise the couple’s two-year-old son in the UK, sharing long walks in London parks and cosy pub lunches with friends.

She and Fast & Furious star Statham have been spotted strolling in Dulwich Village.