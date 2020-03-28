Are Former Ex -Couple Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston All Set For A SECRET Beach Wedding In Mexico? Read to know all details.

Fans were both heartbroken and shocked when Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors are going the round that the two ex-couple are back in love and might be going public together.

Are Former Couple, Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Back Together?

Fans were pretty much sure that something is going on between the two when they were seen gushing over each other backstage and even holding hands and exchanging a kiss at the SAG Awards.

A reliable source has recently revealed that the former couple wanted to send a clear message that they love each other very deeply, and this newfound connection they share is growing stronger with time. Not only that but it has taken them both a long time to pluck up the courage to be pictured together like this and now it has happened they can take things to the next level as well!

Is There Going To Be A Wedding Soon? Are Things Going To Be Official Soon?

While fans are not getting their hopes up this time considering that both of them have been linked up with some other celebs as well. A source also revealed that although Brad Pitt broke Jen’s heart she never really stopped loving him.

Their relationship has reached to such an extent that the couple is rumored to make it official with a hush-hush beach wedding in Cabo, Mexico. So, are we hearing wedding bells for the couple? Not only that but Brad’s parents are thrilled and are all set to play a big part in the day along with Jen’s best friend Courteney Cox and Brad’s actor pal Bradley Cooper also expected to be a part of the marriage.