arctic-blast-to-bring-snow-to-britain-along-with-70mph-winds

Britons should brace themselves for snow and very high winds as a ‘polar maritime blast’ makes its way towards the country.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 1C on Sunday night clearing the way for colder and grimmer weather next week.

Whether may have been pretty stable over the past few days, but a ‘polar maritime blast’ of cold air travelling across the Atlantic is set to change that.

Sleet and snow could hit parts of north-west Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday night before working its way down to the north of England by Monday, the Met Office predicts.

Winds of up to 70 mph are expected to lash much of the UK as the week begins, bringing temperatures down even further.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said milder nights and misty and murky weather is set to carry on for much of the country until after Saturday.

He added: ‘With more cloud around, the nights are not as frosty.

‘Then we’ll start to see the change during the weekend.

He said the incoming weather front could ‘intensify’ as it moves across the Atlantic, bringing in a ‘very wet and windy Monday’.