Archdiocese begins to offer masses online

by: Marcella Raymond

CHICAGO — At Holy Name Cathedral Sunday, pews sat empty as parishioners worshipped online.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the Archdiocese of Chicago began streaming masses in English, Spanish and Polish online Sunday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich is officiating the virtual mass, which is set to begin at 9: 30 a.m.

St. Mary of the Lake, located in Uptown, will live stream its daily English and Spanish masses.

Fr. Manuel Dorantes wants to keep parishioners of the 100-year-old church connected.

“Even though we’re physically isolated, we do not need to be spiritually isolated,” Dorantes said.

All masses in the Chicago Archdiocese are suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak. Right now, that includes many services during Holy Week and Easter Sunday.

