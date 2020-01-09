ar-murugadoss-on-darbar:-‘you-will-get-to-see-a-colorful-rajinikanth-in-an-out-and-out-action-zone’

Superstar Rajinikanth’s cop action entertainer Darbar is all set to release on 9 January in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In a group interaction with the media, the film’s director Murugadoss said: “As soon as the opportunity to direct Rajini sir came in my way, I wanted him to appear in a unique backdrop yet the film should have all the elements fans would expect in his films. Suddenly I realised that he hasn’t played a cop for more than two decades.”

Talking about how Rajinikanth accepts a script and discusses it thoroughly before commencing the shoot, the director said: “I know a lot of filmmakers approach him with scripts and sound positive but suddenly, Rajini sir would join hands with another director. You can’t predict his judgment. One can confirm the commencement of the film only after he gives a nod to send out an official statement from the production side or on the first day of the shoot. While story discussion, he would ask a lot of questions including logic loopholes in the screenplay. But on the shooting spot, Rajini sir wouldn’t even suggest anything. On-location improvisation and enhancement have happened in Darbar.“

Rajinikanth in Darbar.

Murugadoss added that Rajinikanth is young at heart and quick on his feet in real life. “We were clear that Rajini sir should appear young in the film so, with the help of artists, a lot of looks were sketched before finalising the current look of Darbar. To be honest, all we had to do was to finalise a proper hairstyle, costume, and lighting to show him young,” he said, adding, “At this age, Rajinikanth sir voluntarily performed stunts when it was raining in an open location. He got drenched yet agreed to work to deliver the desired output.”

Murugadoss also made it clear that he hasn’t placed any punchlines to enhance the political image. “I can openly say that Darbar was not done to enhance the political image of Rajinikanth sir. My film is a clean entertainer, you will get to see a colorful Rajinikanth in an out and out action zone”, said the Sarkar filmmaker.

When asked whether Rajinikanth’s character is inspired by the late police officer Hemant Karkare, the Chief of Mumbai Anti Terrorist Squad in 2008, the filmmaker said: “When you make a cop film, there will be a few flavors from real-life incidents happened in the lives of police officers like Hemant Karkare and Vijaykumar but Darbar is not a biopic.”

“We have also showcased the emotional side of the families of police officers. I have heard heartbreaking stories from the family members of cops who lost their lives in tragic incidents. They would have left to work just like all of us but got killed by anti-social elements,” he said.

The director agreed that Darbar is mainly about the clash between Rajinikanth and the main antagonist Suniel Shetty, so Nayanthara’s scenes in the film will contribute to the lighter moments.

“Though Nayanthara is very young compared to Rajini sir, the pair looks awesome on screen. Nayan plays an architect in the film but I can’t reveal more about Suniel Shetty’s character. All I can say is he plays a powerful antagonist in the film”

Murugadoss has been conveying a solid message to the public within the entertainment zone. “Cinema is all about entertainment but I also see it as a tool to change the overall mindset of the public and spread awareness on key issues. As I’m working with actors who have a massive fan following, I make sure to pass the right message to the masses”, he signs off.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 08: 06: 41 IST