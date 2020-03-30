aquaman-gets-mocked-in-dc’s-legends-of-tomorrow-deleted-scene

Currently, Aquaman is DC’s golden boy, having made more money at the box office than any other superhero for the comics giant with the character’s standalone film. This newfound success comes after decades of Aquaman being the butt of all jokes because of the nature of his powers. And it’s not just DC’s rivals that are making the jokes. One such pointed barb comes from a deleted clip from the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The clip is from a fictional children’s show titled “Mr. Parker’s Cul de Sac,” a favorite series from Ray Palmer’s childhood, where the show’s host makes the following comment.

“if a superhero could breathe underwater, talk with the fishes, ride a big sea horse… why they would be the most respected of all the superheroes. No one would ever tease them.”

No prizes for guessing at whom the taunt is directed. Aquaman may now be seen as a heavily bearded, hard-drinking, foul-mouthed badass, ably portrayed by Jason Momoa. But for the longest time, audiences only knew the character from the cheesy animated show Super Friends, as the gold and green spandex-wearing weirdo who rode a sea horse, talked to fish and became helpless in the absence of water.

This isn’t the first time DC has taken the lead in mocking the King of the Seven Seas. In the live-action Justice League, there was a scene where Bruce Wayne says he’s heard Arthur Curry aka the Aquaman can talk to fish. It is said that Momoa protested against allowing that line to remain in the film, fearing it would make it that much harder for him to portray the character as a dangerous dude.

But despite the constant attacks, the success of the standalone Aquaman movie has placed the character very decisively on top. Audiences who saw the film were blown away by this new version of Aquaman who rode a Kraken into battle, who looked like the world’s sexiest biker gang leader, and who had the humor and charisma to match any MCU superhero.

The current popularity being enjoyed by Aquaman might be the reason why the scene was cut from the show. After all, DC would not want to send mixed messages about the character to the audience after the long and rocky road to having him being taken seriously. The next time viewers get to see the King of the Seven Seas will be in Aquaman 2, which has been described as being even bigger than the first one, with more characters from the superhero’s mythology.

Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow is on a multi-week hiatus, until the seventh of April. The show wrapped production on its fifth season several weeks ago, meaning there is no danger of its production and subsequent release getting delayed. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for other DC shows on the CW, with rumors going around that production has been stalled on the sets of Flash, Supergirl and Batwoman due to the lockdown measures sweeping the nation.

