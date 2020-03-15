Aquaman Almost Brought in Donnie Yen for a Mystery Role

The underwater superhero caper Aquaman ended up being a massive hit upon release back in 2018. As much as audiences enjoyed the DC comic book movie, they might have enjoyed it even more had Zack Snyder gotten his way. See, Aquaman director James Wan did not get the privilege of casting many of the main parts for his movie, no, that honor was Zack Snyder’s who, in fact, offered a role to martial arts legend Donnie Yen.

Donnie Yen has discussed this offer recently, and surely fans can agree that his inclusion would have been an excellent one.

“Actually I was approached to be in the first Aquaman by Zack Snyder. I think I was in commitment with another film at the time somehow. But we still talked, and I’m still open for any possibility as an actor.”

The role was offered to Donnie Yen during the lead up to Zack Snyder helming the ill-fated Justice League movie. This was, of course, meant to set up all of the sequels and spin-offs that were going to happen had the superhero team-up movie been a bigger success. It is unknown who exactly Donnie Yen was asked to portray, but the knowledge that he was offered something is sure to spark a whole host of theories and fantasy-castings. Atlantis did not play a huge part in the Justice League movie, only featuring in a sequence that depicted the villainous Steppenwolf dispatching Mera and her forces before swiping one of the all-powerful Mother Boxes. Supposedly there was originally a longer sequence, which makes up part of the infamous Snyder Cut, but regardless Donnie Yen would still not have been in it, so, what does it matter?

It is very possible that Donnie Yen was offered the mentor role of Nuidis Vulko, a part that was ultimately played by Willem Dafoe. The role of Aquaman’s trainer and friend is certainly one that Yen could have pulled off, and would have no doubt played it very differently to Dafoe.

While it is a shame that audiences have yet to see Donnie Yen suit up as any superhero (or supervillain), with the comic book movie genre still dominating the big screen there will be plenty of opportunities for him to do so should the opportunity arise. There are many who would like to see Yen take on the mantle of a different underwater royal over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that of Namor the Sub-Mariner. The actor certainly sounds open to the idea, so watch this space.

Aquaman is based on the comic book about a half-human, half-Atlantean man named Arthur, who is born with the ability to communicate with marine creatures. He goes on a quest to retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and protect the water world. The legendary underwater hero was brought to life by Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and went on to gross over $1 billion dollars at the box office. This news comes to us courtesy of IGN.

