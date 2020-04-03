aquaman-2:-release,-plot,-will-jason-momoa-reprise-his-role-as-aquaman!?

DCEU’s Aquaman will be returning to the big screen for another outing. This is not surprising considering the massive hit is was at the box office, and grossed even more than The Dark Knight, which, in my opinion, was really surprising.

Yeah, alright, I am a batman gal, sue me!

Anyway, Aquaman has his plus points. First of all, a shirtless Jason Momoa for 2 hours. But, is he even coming back for the next film? Let’s find out:

Cast

After taking over as Batman, Robert Pattinson will be playing the new Aquaman as well. This unfortunate news comes as Momoa has had some prior commitments because of which he won’t be able to give time to the upcoming sequel.

I am joking!

Of course, Jason Momoa is returning to play the sea-god-like superhero, Aquaman.

Other cast members reprising their roles are:

Amber Heard as Mera, the Xebel princess and Aquaman’s love interest in the film. She is raised to become the future queen of the kingdom and possesses hydrokinetic and telepathic powers that allow her to control her aquatic environment and communicate with other Atlanteans.

Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Aquaman’s mentor who trained him to fight.

Patrick Wilson as Orm, Arthur Curry’s Atlantean half-brother and the king of Atlantis, who seeks to unite the seven underwater kingdoms to declare war on the surface world for humanity’s desecration of the seas. He is the main protagonist of the film and was imprisoned at the end of the film.

Plot

The last film showed how Aquaman stopped Orm from waging the war and take over his kingdom once again. It was set after the events of Justice League.

The next film will feature 2 villains Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, and Wilson reprising his role as Orm.

We don’t know much else about the plot of the next film.

The movie is set to release on 16 December 2022. I know, I know. There is a very long wait. But hey! Maybe because of this it will be one of the few films already announced that won’t get delayed because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Anyway, stay tuned for more latest updates.